Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $49.57 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,018 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 142,886 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Exelixis worth $49,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,550 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 9,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $491,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,201.06. This represents a 37.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 43,451 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,187,757.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 594,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,945,209.35. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 219,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 35.08%.The business had revenue of $610.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelixis's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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