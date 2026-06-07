Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $70.83 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $70,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $1,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,088,215. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $107,591.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,324.49. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 122,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,254,834 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Halozyme Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halozyme Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Halozyme’s earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profit growth. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Zacks Research raised Halozyme’s earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased estimates for several individual quarters in 2027, reinforcing a constructive earnings outlook for Halozyme Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Analysts also increased estimates for several individual quarters in 2027, reinforcing a constructive earnings outlook for Halozyme Therapeutics. Neutral Sentiment: One near-term forecast was trimmed slightly and another was revised lower, but the overall analyst tone remains mostly favorable. Halozyme Therapeutics article

One near-term forecast was trimmed slightly and another was revised lower, but the overall analyst tone remains mostly favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider selling by the CEO was disclosed, but the trades were executed under a pre-arranged trading plan, which typically lessens investor concern. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

HALO opened at $71.53 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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