Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 277,708 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tetra Tech worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 249.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $236,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,162,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,603,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,032 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $239,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Further Reading

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