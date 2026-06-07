Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,846,868 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 434,420 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $404,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE MRK opened at $121.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50-day moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day moving average is $112.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.66 and a one year high of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Trending Headlines about Merck & Co., Inc.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

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