Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,339 shares of the company's stock after selling 207,407 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 1.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of GE Aerospace worth $345,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $328.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $232.24 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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