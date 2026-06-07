Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,828 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,586 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of EMCOR Group worth $73,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 798,975 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,702,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock worth $572,351,000 after acquiring an additional 311,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,203,592,000 after acquiring an additional 244,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 3.4%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $817.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $837.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $739.90. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.14 and a 52 week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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