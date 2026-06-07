Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,929 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,208 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Jabil worth $44,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jabil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Jabil by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,191,960. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 5.6%

JBL stock opened at $353.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $384.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Weiss Ratings cut Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here