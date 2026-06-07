Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Keysight Technologies worth $84,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,542,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $212,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,083 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,004.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $93,865,000 after purchasing an additional 545,620 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 3.9%

KEYS opened at $329.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $332.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.85. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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