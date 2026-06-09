Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,010 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.41.

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Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 4.8%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $394.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $416.69. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $335.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 51,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $19,198,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 303,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,304,250. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,507,694. The trade was a 23.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,046 shares of company stock worth $65,830,801. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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