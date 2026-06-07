Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 109,754 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,644 shares of the company's stock after selling 109,754 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $118,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock worth $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,082,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company's stock worth $153,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,946 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Truist Financial set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE C opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $135.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $116.75. The company has a market cap of $226.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

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About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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