Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $691.41 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $667.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.93 and a 1-year high of $788.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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