Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 17,068 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 17,068 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $44,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 13.3%

Shares of MU stock opened at $864.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,089.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $617.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $974.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $641.97.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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