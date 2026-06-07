Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 371,462 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,315 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 371,462 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Amphenol worth $309,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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