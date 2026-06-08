Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,196 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,184 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,701 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 180.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $410.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.90 and a 200 day moving average of $415.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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