Louisbourg Investments Inc. Buys 7,265 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,204 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 11,744 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.5% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $30,621,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,075,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $103,691,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.
View Our Latest Research Report on DIS
Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney unveiled new updates tied to Pirates of the Caribbean and broader parks revamps, including upgraded animatronics and other immersive tech. That suggests continued capital investment in the Parks, Experiences and Products segment, which can support long-term revenue growth and fan engagement. Disney Officially Unveils New Pirates of the Caribbean Release
- Positive Sentiment: Disney also announced 2026 holiday party and festival dates at Walt Disney World, reinforcing demand drivers for the parks business and helping investors gauge strong seasonal attendance and ticketing opportunities. Walt Disney World Announces Dates and Details for 2026 Holiday Parties and Festivals
- Positive Sentiment: Disney highlighted new film marketing around Hexed and a new Lilo & Stitch short, while box-office coverage said Disney became the first studio to pass $3 billion worldwide, both of which support the company’s content and theatrical momentum. Box Office: Disney First Studio to Pass $3B Worldwide
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on consumer interest in Disney stock, parks tips, merchandise tests, and family-travel rankings. These headlines reflect ongoing brand visibility, but they are unlikely to move shares on their own. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Disney World-related fire reports at the Dolphin Hotel led to a brief evacuation and restaurant closure, but the incidents appear contained and operationally limited so far. Fire causes short evacuation at Walt Disney World’s Dolphin resort
- Negative Sentiment: Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement over claims tied to streaming pricing, which is a modest legal/financial overhang and adds to concerns about the economics of the streaming business. Millions may qualify for payouts in Disney streaming case deal
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage also noted Disney’s stock has been under selling pressure and remains below recent moving averages, suggesting the shares are still dealing with broader valuation and momentum concerns despite the recent uptick. Disney (DIS) Stock After Five-Year Slump Is The Current Valuation Opportunity Enough?
Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9%
NYSE DIS opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02. The company has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Company Profile
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The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
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