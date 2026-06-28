Louisbourg Investments Inc. Buys 7,265 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,204 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 11,744 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.5% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $30,621,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,075,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $103,691,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE DIS opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02. The company has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here