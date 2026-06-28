Louisbourg Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Louisbourg Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,059 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 18,038 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.'s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

See Also

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