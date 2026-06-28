Louisbourg Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 968.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,087 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 76,220 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,199,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $631,135,000 after buying an additional 5,751,760 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,735,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439,564 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $709,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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