Louisbourg Investments Inc. Sells 10,190 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Louisbourg Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.'s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Dream Peak Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,025,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,909,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $21,880,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the sale, the director owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,624,394.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $161.43 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $186.94. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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