Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 1,188.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,127 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after purchasing an additional 288,829 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.45% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $20,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 204.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 630 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 805 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

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Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $80.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $100.34.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.27 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Louisiana-Pacific's payout ratio is 122.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX manufactures building products for residential construction, repair and remodeling, and other building markets. Its portfolio includes engineered wood siding and trim, oriented strand board (OSB), and specialty building products. The company sells products under brands including LP® SmartSide® siding and trim and LP® Structural Solutions. Its engineered wood products are designed for uses such as exterior cladding, sheathing, and structural applications.

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