Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,133 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after acquiring an additional 211,513 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.58% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $88,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,776 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,565 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $70.64 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $102.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $102,167.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,348,604.40. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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