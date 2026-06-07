Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Louisiana-Pacific logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 1,098,133 shares valued at about $88.7 million.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive on LPX, with nine analysts rating it a Buy and only two a Hold; the consensus price target is $97.25.
  • Louisiana-Pacific reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $0.38 per share versus $0.14 expected, even though revenue fell 20.7% year over year, and it continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,133 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after acquiring an additional 211,513 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.58% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $88,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,776 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,565 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $70.64 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $102.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $102,167.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,348,604.40. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Right Now?

Before you consider Louisiana-Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Louisiana-Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for June 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
From American Hartford Gold (Ad)
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
By Nathan Reiff | May 31, 2026
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines