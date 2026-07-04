Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 9,463 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $283,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 299,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,040. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 14,027 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $441,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 432,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,611,906. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,194. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.50 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.1%

HIMS stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.32, a PEG ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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