Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,100 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 162 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company's stock.

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Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $215.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $229.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.94. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $88,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,987.55. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total value of $1,474,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,264.04. This trade represents a 64.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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