Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 30,000 TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI stock opened at $191.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.41. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $223.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting TTM Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies will join the Russell 1000 Index on June 26 after moving up from the Russell 2000. Index inclusion can lift demand from passive funds and increase institutional visibility. Russell 1000 Index inclusion announcement

TTM Technologies will join the on June 26 after moving up from the Russell 2000. Index inclusion can lift demand from passive funds and increase institutional visibility. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent results were strong, with revenue and earnings beating expectations and sales up sharply year over year, supporting the longer-term bullish case for TTMI.

The company’s recent results were strong, with revenue and earnings beating expectations and sales up sharply year over year, supporting the longer-term bullish case for TTMI. Neutral Sentiment: TTM also announced a European expansion deal and a new credit agreement earlier this month, which could support growth but also adds execution and financing considerations.

TTM also announced a European expansion deal and a new credit agreement earlier this month, which could support growth but also adds execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including the COO, CFO, and several EVPs, sold shares near recent highs. The broad insider selling is likely weighing on sentiment and may be reinforcing concerns that the stock had gotten ahead of itself after its rally. Insider sale SEC filing

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,790,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 86,088 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,262.40. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,898,800. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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