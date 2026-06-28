Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.8%

ELAN stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm's fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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