Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 12,100 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,875,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,163,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $947,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,117,000 after buying an additional 1,473,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,854,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,163,000 after buying an additional 200,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,341,015 shares of the company's stock worth $276,101,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. The trade was a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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