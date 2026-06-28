Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 2,900 Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after buying an additional 293,821 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,552,028,000 after acquiring an additional 254,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,326.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,231.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,275.28. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,123.61 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,513.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,663.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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