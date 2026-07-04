Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.18 Million in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hayward by 327,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,565,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,479 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 17,180.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,576,737 shares of the company's stock worth $39,811,000 after buying an additional 2,561,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,846,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,191,014 shares of the company's stock worth $64,751,000 after buying an additional 1,678,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 499.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,441,000 after buying an additional 1,622,458 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAYW. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Hayward from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAYW

Hayward Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.97 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,117,323.52. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning purchased 2,242 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,607.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 103,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,324,960.12. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,544. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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