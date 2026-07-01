Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.98 Million in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

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