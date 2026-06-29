Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.83 Million in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 36,200.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.86.

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Encompass Health Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Encompass Health's payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

Further Reading

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