Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $3.28 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $5,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,362,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 798.9% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 51,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $10,047,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $394.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $426.98.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.Elevance Health's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Trending Headlines about Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nephron Research issued forecasts implying continued earnings growth for Elevance Health, including FY2027 EPS of $28.95, which may reinforce confidence in the company’s long-term profitability. Elevance Health stock and earnings report

Nephron Research issued forecasts implying continued earnings growth for Elevance Health, including FY2027 EPS of $28.95, which may reinforce confidence in the company’s long-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted Carelon as a potential growth engine for ELV, with the unit expected to support revenues, care efficiency, and future earnings growth. Carelon growth article

Analyst commentary highlighted Carelon as a potential growth engine for ELV, with the unit expected to support revenues, care efficiency, and future earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Elevance Health’s FY2026 EPS estimate from Nephron Research came in at $25.73, a bit below the current consensus of $26.92, which is not a major negative but may temper some near-term enthusiasm.

Elevance Health’s FY2026 EPS estimate from Nephron Research came in at $25.73, a bit below the current consensus of $26.92, which is not a major negative but may temper some near-term enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles focused on what to expect from Q2 2026 earnings and investor reaction to a platform deal, but they did not provide a clear new fundamental surprise for the stock. Q2 2026 earnings expectations Investor reaction article

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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