Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $3.35 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,800 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after buying an additional 2,165,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,860,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104,829 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $827,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,088 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $665,474,000 after purchasing an additional 670,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the sale, the vice president owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,423,004.42. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $749,206 over the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.71.

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Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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