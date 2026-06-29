Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $36.14 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $36,138,000. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way.

ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential.

ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors.

Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives.

Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst.

Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits.

Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits. Negative Sentiment: President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang.

President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted ExxonMobil had already pulled back over the past month, reflecting investor caution as energy prices and sector sentiment softened.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $136.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $565.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The business's 50-day moving average price is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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