Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 109.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 64.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts: Sign Up

AGCO Trading Up 0.4%

AGCO stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. AGCO's payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Weiss Ratings cut AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.50.

View Our Latest Report on AGCO

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AGCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGCO wasn't on the list.

While AGCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here