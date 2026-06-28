Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,203 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $375.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $348.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.40 and a 52-week high of $397.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $345.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.65.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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