Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $175.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.39. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $314.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The company's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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