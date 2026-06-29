Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 13,200 The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,200 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,474.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $239.77 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $240.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.17.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. Allstate's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Allstate from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Further Reading

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