Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.24 Million Position in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.97. Science Applications International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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