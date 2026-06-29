Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.82 Million Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNH. Evercore set a $12.25 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

View Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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