Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.88 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $42,648,000 after buying an additional 103,306 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $291.37 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.11 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.29. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $296.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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