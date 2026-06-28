Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $3.43 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,100 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after purchasing an additional 835,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,802,668,000 after buying an additional 267,477 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in General Motors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,191,028 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,072,695,000 after acquiring an additional 494,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.70.

View Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. General Motors Company has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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