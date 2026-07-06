Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $918,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,700 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,920 shares of the software maker's stock worth $218,496,000 after buying an additional 362,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,203 shares of the software maker's stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,400 shares of the software maker's stock worth $73,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,877 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 810,764 shares of the software maker's stock worth $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 214,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,948 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $113.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $148.58.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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