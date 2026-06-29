Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DigitalOcean by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DigitalOcean by 638.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $146.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN

Insider Activity

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,700,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 538,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,568,068.98. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $678,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,803,630.74. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,576 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN opened at $139.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $187.50.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.76 million. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.The firm's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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