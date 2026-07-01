Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $10,460,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in Itron by 49.9% in the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth about $1,672,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,191,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Itron Stock Up 3.4%

ITRI stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The business had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $26,914.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,167. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,911,618.86. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.22.

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About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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