Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,263,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,994,000 after buying an additional 77,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,496,131,000 after buying an additional 616,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,986,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 540,532 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,168,874 shares of the company's stock worth $52,595,000 after buying an additional 1,295,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $23.72 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here