Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,200 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SANM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $236.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.53. Sanmina Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $288.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,619,179.52. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total transaction of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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