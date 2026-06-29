Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $938,706,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $706,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,184,000 after purchasing an additional 990,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.2%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $198.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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