Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $8.84 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,143 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 26,476 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $114.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.11. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,920. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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