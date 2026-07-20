Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 24,483 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,670 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Maseco LLP raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Truist Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Key Truist Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Truist Financial this week:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE TFC opened at $52.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Truist Financial's payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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