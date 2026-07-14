Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Position Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,640 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $207.73 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $218.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.49. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here