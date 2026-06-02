Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lowe's Companies worth $152,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,114 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beto Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 29,783 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, COFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $207.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.26. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.55 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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